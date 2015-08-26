(Adds details)
BEIJING Aug 26 China aims to stoke growth in
its financial leasing sector by cutting red tape and waiving
requirements for minimum registered capital, the cabinet said on
Wednesday.
Faster growth could lower firms' borrowing costs, spur
capital investment and prod companies to move up the
manufacturing value chain, the State Council said after a weekly
meeting.
High borrowing costs that crimp spending are a concern in
China given the importance of investment in driving the economy.
The central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates for the fifth
time since November to lower the cost of funding.
Companies that lease ships, planes, farm machinery and
medical equipment, among others, would be able to register their
business and import or export goods more simply, the government
said in an online statement.
Authorities would also support the creation of more
financial leasing firms that help the agricultural sector and
small- and medium-sized firms to increase investment, the
cabinet said.
To support China's wobbly trade sector, fees charged by the
government in relation to imports and exports would "in
principle only fall and not rise", the cabinet said. Repetitive
charges will be scrapped, and those that abuse their monopoly
power to impose unfair charges would be investigated.
Chinese exports suffered their biggest drop in four months
in August as softer demand from Europe and the United States hit
sales, underlining the need for the government to increase
support.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and Nick Macfie)