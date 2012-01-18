BEIJING Jan 18 China's social financing, a measure of monetary conditions in the economy, fell to 12.8 trillion yuan ($2 trillion) in 2011 from 13.9 trillion yuan in 2010, the People's Bank of China said on Wednesday.

Local-currency loans accounted for 58.3 percent of the total last year compared with 56.7 percent in 2010, the central bank said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn.

The central bank started to use a measure of social financing aggregates -- including traditional loans, direct financing and off-balance-sheet lending -- to better gauge monetary conditions in the world's second-largest economy.

