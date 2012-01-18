BEIJING Jan 18 China's social financing,
a measure of monetary conditions in the economy, fell to 12.8
trillion yuan ($2 trillion) in 2011 from 13.9 trillion yuan in
2010, the People's Bank of China said on Wednesday.
Local-currency loans accounted for 58.3 percent of the total
last year compared with 56.7 percent in 2010, the central bank
said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn.
The central bank started to use a measure of social
financing aggregates -- including traditional loans, direct
financing and off-balance-sheet lending -- to better gauge
monetary conditions in the world's second-largest economy.
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)