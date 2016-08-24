BEIJING Aug 24 China's top economic planner is
set to audit 1.8 trillion yuan ($270 billion) in special
construction funds that were part of a massive programme
introduced last year to help stabilise the economy, 21th century
business herald said.
The move by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) comes as Beijing is ramping up fiscal spending and
launching a flurry of infrastructure projects to support growth,
which has cooled to 25-year lows.
The audit will focus on any misuse of funds that have
already been paid by banks, and projects' supervision, the
newspaper reported, citing a NDRC work plan.
The NDRC has halted a new batch of funding applications to
conduct the audit, a source at a provincial bank told the
newspaper.
A total of 1.8 trillion yuan has been injected into the
market in six batches since last August, with 1 trillion yuan
approved and released this year.
It is said to be one of the 10 major measures launched by
the NDRC to strengthen investment and cope with the downward
pressure of a slowing economy, according to media reports.
The funds are being raised by China's two policy banks -
China Development Bank Corp and the Agricultural Development
Bank of China, who issue bonds to the Postal Savings Bank.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim
Coghill)