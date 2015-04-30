BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
BEIJING, April 30 China needs to further reduce taxes to stoke growth in its slowing economy, the country's elite Politburo was quoted as saying on Thursday after a scheduled meeting.
China's government must also ensure that monetary policy is focused on channeling money into the real economy, state news agency Xinhua quoted the Politburo as saying. Authorities should also resolve the financing difficulties faced by developers of large infrastructure projects.
The Politburo is a top decision-making body within the Communist Party and wields power over the policies in the world's second-biggest economy.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"