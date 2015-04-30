BEIJING, April 30 China needs to further reduce taxes to stoke growth in its slowing economy, the country's elite Politburo was quoted as saying on Thursday after a scheduled meeting.

China's government must also ensure that monetary policy is focused on channeling money into the real economy, state news agency Xinhua quoted the Politburo as saying. Authorities should also resolve the financing difficulties faced by developers of large infrastructure projects.

The Politburo is a top decision-making body within the Communist Party and wields power over the policies in the world's second-biggest economy.

