BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
BEIJING, April 14 Government spending in China increased 25.4 percent in March from a year earlier, while revenue rose 12.2 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
Government spending in the first three months of the year was up 21 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 14.1 percent.
The figures were earlier reported by Chinese state media. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.