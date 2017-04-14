BEIJING, April 14 Government spending in China increased 25.4 percent in March from a year earlier, while revenue rose 12.2 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Government spending in the first three months of the year was up 21 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 14.1 percent.

The figures were earlier reported by Chinese state media. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)