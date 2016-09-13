Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
BEIJING Government spending in China rose 10.3 percent in August from a year earlier, while revenue rose 1.7 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
Growth in spending rose sharply from 0.3 percent in July, while revenue growth slowed from July's 3.3 percent expansion.
Government spending in the first eight months of the year was up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 6.0 percent.
China has relied on government spending to stabilise growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.