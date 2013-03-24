BEIJING, March 24 China's new finance minister
said on Sunday it was unclear whether the Euro zone would solve
its debt problems over the next decade and suggested further
turmoil would complicate efforts to reduce Beijing's fiscal
deficits.
Lou Jiwei said external difficulties might oblige China to
run deficits for longer than anticipated as government
expenditure was rising quickly and revenue growing only at a
single-digit pace.
"I am really very worried about Europe. I am worried about
whether it can get out of trouble in the next 10 years," Lou
said in an address to an economic forum.
"Our fiscal expenditure is growing very quickly while I
estimate fiscal revenue will only post single-digit growth rates
in future ... we are facing substantive domestic pressures."
"When the external environment improves, we hope we can get
back to fiscal balance after conducting reforms for several
years."
Lou made his remarks as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades
traveled to Brussels to discuss a European Union bailout and a
reprieve from financial meltdown. Turmoil in Cyprus's banking
system has further dented investor confidence in the currency
zone.
Previously the chief executive at China's $482 billion
sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, Lou - who
took office this month - said Beijing's increased spending to
offset weak demand abroad was widening the fiscal deficit.
China has budgeted a fiscal deficit of about 2 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) for 2013, up from 1.6 percent of
GDP in 2012, but low by international standards. Latest data
showed Greece ran a fiscal deficit of 9.4 percent in 2011.
To counter a domestic downturn that was the worst in 13
years last year, China accelerated infrastructure spending and
cut taxes for some small- medium-sized companies.
Rapid building of infrastructure between 2009 and 2010 to
drive the economy saddled local governments with a huge debt
that continues to grow, a problem Lou said he wanted to correct,
without elaborating.
"First, we should take some measures to stop the trend of
growing local government debt," he said. "Then, we can study
what kind of system could point us to the correct path that
prevents governments from crooked ways."
Local governments pay for the bulk of state spending but
have only modest revenues. Many borrow through off-balance sheet
financing despite a strict clampdown by Beijing.
The government has promised to change the fiscal system to
better balance local governments' funding and spending needs,
though Lou made no mention of possible reforms.
Different Chinese agencies have published varying figures
for the level of outstanding local government debt. The state
auditor was quoted by media as saying total debt rose to around
15-18 trillion yuan ($2.42-$2.9 trillion) in March this year.