BEIJING, Jan 13 China's fiscal revenue growth is
set to hit a three-decade low in 2015, Deutsche Bank said in a
report, complicating policymakers' efforts to rein in runaway
local government debt without crippling the broader economy.
Total fiscal revenues will likely grow just 1 percent in
2015 year-on-year, the slowest pace since 1981, Deutsche Bank
predicted, and forecast local government revenues to fall 2
percent - the first contraction since 1994.
Land sales, which account for over a third of local
government revenues, may fall 20 percent, the report said.
Local governments, mostly barred from directly taking out
loans or issuing bonds, have managed to rack up some $3 trillion
in debt via opaque local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).
Much of the funds have been invested in questionable
infrastructure and real estate projects.
With a slowing economy - in particular sliding land prices -
hitting revenues, Deutsche Bank economists Zhiwei Zhang and
Andrey Shi see a crisis looming.
"China will likely face the worst fiscal challenge since
1981," they wrote in a research report published Monday.
"We believe this is the most important risk to the economy
and one that is not well recognized in the market."
The government needs to find ways for local governments to
raise much needed funds to bankroll key social services while
maintaining discipline on spending - a difficult economic and
political balancing act.
China's annual economic growth likely slowed to 7.2 percent
in the fourth quarter, the weakest since the depths of the
global crisis, a Reuters poll showed. Yet borrowing rates remain
relatively elevated despite previous rounds of cautious monetary
easing.
"The economy faces relatively big downward pressures and
local resistance (to reforms) is strong," said an influential
economist who was involved in revising the budget law, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
"Local officials have been complaining about their debt
burdens already and they will cry louder if their financing
powers are stripped."
Analysts fear slower economic growth, and reduced options
for refinancing following crackdowns on off-balance sheet
lending, could push stretched local governments to the wall.
Such a development risks squeezing China's economy further, as
rising bad loans make banks less willing to lend.
