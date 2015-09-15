(Refiles to add dropped word "spending" in headline)
* China ramps up spending as monetary easing slow to pay
dividends
* Fiscal spending +25.9 in Aug y/y, biggest jump since April
* Fiscal revenues +6.2 pct y/y vs +12.5 pct y/y in July
* Revenue growth faces pressure as company profits weaken
BEIJING, Sept 15 China cranked up its fiscal
spending by 26 percent in August from a year earlier as Beijing
tries to re-energise flagging economic growth and convince
reluctant local officials to spend.
August data over the past week suggested the world's
second-largest economy lost further momentum over the summer,
adding pressure on policymakers to ramp up what is already their
biggest stimulus campaign since the global financial crisis.
The spending increase to 1.28 trillion yuan ($201 billion)
last month was the biggest percentage rise in central and local
government fiscal expenditure since April, when it leapt 33
percent, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Tuesday.
For the first eight months of the year, fiscal expenditure
rose 14.8 percent over 10 trillion yuan ($1.57 trillion)
compared with the same period last year.
Still, some economists say the government's full-year
economic growth target of 7.0 percent is now at risk, while
others fear real growth is already much weaker than official
data suggest.
With traditional monetary policy responses such as interest
rate cuts having less impact in reviving economic activity than
in the past, China is trying to increase fiscal stimulus to both
shore up short-term growth and fend off growing deflationary
pressures.
"Given China's top policymakers have given green light to
re-leverage the economy on the back of supportive fiscal policy
and easing monetary policy, we expect China's fixed asset
investment growth to find a bottom soon," economists at OCBC
wrote in a note.
Spending on education rose 15.8 percent in Jan-Aug from a
year earlier; healthcare 19.5 percent; and energy conversion and
clean technology 22.7 percent. Outlays on social security and
employment rose 21.7 percent.
However, China's clunky budget process, and at times
strained relationships with local government, appear to be still
complicating the transmission process in terms of turning
spending plans into actual activity.
Angry Chinese authorities have seized up to 1 trillion yuan
($157 billion) from local governments who failed to use their
budget allocations, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting sources.
The huge underspend, linked to officials' reluctance to
splash out on big-ticket projects while authorities crack down
on corruption, supports the argument of some economists that
Chinese state investment has grown too slowly this year.
SLOWER INCOME GROWTH
The cooling economy is also beginning to squeeze government
finances. Fiscal revenues rose 6.2 percent in August from a year
earlier, half the 12.5 percent pace seen in July.
Income taxes collected from companies dropped 15.4 percent
in August, while contrbutions from the value added tax on
imported goods and consumption taxes fell 16 percent.
"The growth of fiscal revenue still faces relatively big
pressure in coming months," the ministry said on their website.
Sluggish domestic and global demand, a wobbly housing market
and cooling investment are expected to drag China's official
growth rate to the lowest in a quarter of a century this year.
A near 40 percent drop in China's stock market in the summer
and a shock near-2 percent devaluation in the yuan in
mid-August have added to concerns about the health of the
economy, roiling global financial markets.
In another sign China is prepared to crank up fiscal
stimulus, the powerful economic planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), held an internal
teleconference on Monday to discuss the ways to stabilise
investment growth.
($1 = 6.3664 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Nathaniel Taplin and Kazunori
Takada; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)