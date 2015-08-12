(Adds details on spending)
BEIJING Aug 12 Government spending in China
jumped by nearly a quarter in July to a three-month high as
authorities accelerated spending on state projects and hiked
wages of civil servants as planned, data showed on Wednesday.
Beijing hopes faster government spending and further
monetary policy loosening in coming months will give a
much-needed boost to flagging economic growth.
Just on Tuesday, China devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent
to engineer its biggest one-day fall since 1994 in a move seen
by some as helping exports.
Fiscal expenditure jumped 24.1 percent last month compared
with a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said, as spending
by the central government leapt 49 percent on the year to 236
billion yuan ($36.7 billion).
That was the biggest annual rise in fiscal expenditure since
April, when outlays leapt 33 percent.
The ministry did not give a breakdown of July's spending,
saying only that it had jumped as governments pushed through
projects already budgeted for and hiked government salaries.
But the data showed state spending on social security and
employment benefits rose the fastest in the first seven months
of the year, climbing 21.4 percent from a year-earlier period to
1.17 trillion yuan.
Spending on infrastructure was by comparison more modest,
rising 17.8 percent on a yearly basis to 631 billion yuan.
Reflecting cooling growth, government revenues grew at a
more muted pace as struggling businesses paid less income taxes.
Corporate taxes paid by industrial companies fell 7.8 percent in
July, the data showed.
Taxes paid by property firms in July grew 12.7 percent on a
yearly basis, however, in part a reflection of a pick-up in the
subdued housing market.
Yet in a sign the real estate market was not on a verge of a
strong recovery, income earned by governments from selling state
land plunged 38.2 percent in the first seven months as a gloomy
outlook dampened developers' appetites for land.
Hurt by falling land sale revenues, fiscal income rose 12.5
percent in July from a year earlier, slightly under June's
annual growth of 13.9 percent.
In the first seven months of the year, revenues rose 7.5
percent from a year-ago period, up slightly from 6.6 percent in
the first six months.
($1 = 6.4266 Chinese yuan)

