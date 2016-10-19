BRIEF-Humana says amended, restated previous credit agreement
* Humana - on May 22, amended, restated previous credit agreement with an amended and restated five-year $2 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement
(Corrects Sept fiscal revenue growth number to 4.9 pct from 5.9 in first paragraph))
BEIJING Oct 19 Government spending in China rose 11.3 percent in September from a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.9 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
Growth in spending was up slightly from 10.3 percent in August, while revenue growth also picked up from 1.7 percent in August.
Government spending in the first nine months of the year was up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, while revenues rose 5.9 percent.
China has relied on government spending to stabilise growth this year as private companies pull back, but concerns about the country's debt load are increasing. (Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk and Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)