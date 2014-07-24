* China July factory activity hits 18-month high
BEIJING, July 24 China's factory activity
expanded at its fastest pace in 18 months in July as new orders
surged, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on Thursday, the latest
indication that the economy is picking up as government stimulus
measures kick in.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index rose to 52 in July from June's final reading of
50.7, beating a forecast of 51 in a Reuters poll.
It was the highest reading since January 2013, and above the
50-point level that separates growth in activity from
contraction for the second consecutive month.
"Economic activity continues to improve in July, suggesting
that the cumulative impact of mini-stimulus measures introduced
earlier is still filtering through," said Qu Hongbin, chief
economist for China at HSBC.
"We expect policy makers to maintain their accommodative
stance over the next few months to consolidate the recovery."
Mainland China stocks jumped after the PMI report
while shares in the rest of Asia edged higher. The Australian
dollar hit a three-week high on prospects of stronger
exports to China.
Still, some analysts say the recovery appears patchy, and
more stimulus may be needed to offset the downdraft from the
cooling property market on the broader economy and increasing
risks in the financial system, such as deteriorating credit
quality.
The official Financial News reported on Thursday that the
amount of bad bank loans in China's eastern Shandong province
surged nearly 26 percent in the first half of the year due to
slower economic growth and government efforts to deal with
industries which have large amounts of excess capacity.
"The economy is showing initial signs of a recovery. There
is no reason the government will stop taking action," said Shen
Jianguang, an economist at Mizuho in Hong Kong.
"We believe favourable fiscal and monetary policy need to be
expanded further."
China's cabinet pledged on Wednesday to boost its support
for small companies and the farming sector by getting commercial
banks and the central bank to disburse more loans to
them.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to grow at its
slowest pace in 24 years in 2014, expanding by 7.4 percent,
despite the slew of government support measures.
Most of those polled expect the central bank will relax
monetary policy by cutting banks' reserve requirement ratio once
between October and March next year, though it is likely to keep
interest rates unchanged.
STEPPING ON THE GAS
A breakdown of the factory activity numbers showed most of
11 sub-indices that measure output, domestic and foreign demand
improved substantially from June, underlining improving
performance for the smaller manufacturers tracked by the
HSBC/Markit survey.
"With the effects of government measures gradually filtering
through and more positive factors coming up, we expect the
industry sector to maintain steady growth in the second half and
the growth momentum to strengthen further," Zheng Lixin, a
spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology, told a news conference on Thursday.
Since April, China has steadily loosened policy by reducing
the amount of cash that some banks have to hold as reserves,
instructing regional governments to quicken their spending, and
hastening the construction of railways and public housing.
A sub-index measuring new orders, a gauge of demand at home
and abroad, hit a 18-month high of 53.7, while the sub-index for
output also rose to a 16-month high in June.
The employment index also improved from May, though it was
still a shade under 50, which implies that jobs are still being
lost in the manufacturing sector.
Any marked weakening in the labour market would raise alarm
bells for China's government, which regards healthy employment
levels as a top policy priority and an important condition for
social stability.
Premier Li Keqiang said last week that economic growth of
slightly more or less than 7.5 percent this year would be
acceptable as long it still led to new jobs and higher
wages.
However, the industry ministry also noted on Thursday that
the economy still faces downward pressures as some firms
struggle with operating difficulties.
A troubled Chinese construction company avoided a landmark
bond default at the last minute on Wednesday after it raised
enough funds. It ran into trouble in part because other
companies and local governments were late in paying their bills.
China's economy grew slightly faster than expected in the
second quarter, expanding by 7.5 percent, as the burst of
official stimulus paid dividends, but some analysts say the
recovery appears largely dependent on government assistance.
