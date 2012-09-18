BEIJING, Sept 18 China posted a monthly capital
outflow in August for the third time this year, likely prompted
by investors pulling funds from the world's second-largest
economy in the face of slowing growth and rapidly deteriorating
corporate profits.
The key gauge of capital flows has been showing a declining
trend over the past few months and the central bank may need to
cut the reserve ratio requirement (RRR) further to keep money
supply growth in line with its 14 percent target, analysts say.
China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 17.4
billion yuan ($2.75 billion) in foreign exchange last month,
widening from a net sale of 3.8 billion yuan in July, according
to Reuters calculations based on data published by the central
bank on Tuesday.
That suggested the third monthly capital outflow this year
after the first net sales of 60.6 billion yuan in foreign
exchange in April.
Monthly foreign exchange purchases averaged 35.2 billion
yuan in the first eight months, down from 335.6 billion yuan
during the same period of 2011.
Foreign capital is a basic component of money supply in the
financial system, and a fall in its level implies a need to
expand domestic credit creation by easing monetary policy in
order to keep money supply growth steady.
"If the trend of net forex sales continues through the
coming months, I think it is necessary for the central bank to
cut banks' reserve requirement ratio to inject liquidity in
banking system," said Yao Wei, China economist at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong.
China's central bank has been increasing its use of reverse
repo transactions and other short-term money market tools to
maintain market liquidity as opposed to adjusting the amount of
cash banks must hold as reserves, which Beijing fears could
reignite inflation if too much capital is released.
"The August net capital outflow has partially explained why
the money market liquidity is still tight last month, despite
frequent reverse repo operations made by the central bank," Yao
said.
China last cut RRR in May. Its third, 50-basis-point cut in
six months lowered the rate to 20.0 percent from the 21.5
percent record level it had hit in June last year.
Chinese banks have alternated between net buying and selling
of foreign currencies in recent months in a trend that reflects
bigger gyrations in the value of the Chinese currency as it
nears its equilibrium level.
China's top foreign exchange regulator has played down the
risks of rising capital swings to the economy, citing the
country's large foreign exchange reserves and steady trade
surplus, as well the fact the economy was growing.
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang and Jason Subler;
Editing by Kim Coghill)
