BEIJING, Sept 18 China posted a monthly capital outflow in August for the third time this year, likely prompted by investors pulling funds from the world's second-largest economy in the face of slowing growth and rapidly deteriorating corporate profits.

The key gauge of capital flows has been showing a declining trend over the past few months and the central bank may need to cut the reserve ratio requirement (RRR) further to keep money supply growth in line with its 14 percent target, analysts say.

China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 17.4 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) in foreign exchange last month, widening from a net sale of 3.8 billion yuan in July, according to Reuters calculations based on data published by the central bank on Tuesday.

That suggested the third monthly capital outflow this year after the first net sales of 60.6 billion yuan in foreign exchange in April.

Monthly foreign exchange purchases averaged 35.2 billion yuan in the first eight months, down from 335.6 billion yuan during the same period of 2011.

Foreign capital is a basic component of money supply in the financial system, and a fall in its level implies a need to expand domestic credit creation by easing monetary policy in order to keep money supply growth steady.

"If the trend of net forex sales continues through the coming months, I think it is necessary for the central bank to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio to inject liquidity in banking system," said Yao Wei, China economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

China's central bank has been increasing its use of reverse repo transactions and other short-term money market tools to maintain market liquidity as opposed to adjusting the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, which Beijing fears could reignite inflation if too much capital is released.

"The August net capital outflow has partially explained why the money market liquidity is still tight last month, despite frequent reverse repo operations made by the central bank," Yao said.

China last cut RRR in May. Its third, 50-basis-point cut in six months lowered the rate to 20.0 percent from the 21.5 percent record level it had hit in June last year.

Chinese banks have alternated between net buying and selling of foreign currencies in recent months in a trend that reflects bigger gyrations in the value of the Chinese currency as it nears its equilibrium level.

China's top foreign exchange regulator has played down the risks of rising capital swings to the economy, citing the country's large foreign exchange reserves and steady trade surplus, as well the fact the economy was growing. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang and Jason Subler; Editing by Kim Coghill) (nick.edwards@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1270; Reuters Messaging: nick.edwards.reuters.com@reuters.net)