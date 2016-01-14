BEIJING Jan 14 China attracted $126.3 billion,
or 781.4 billion yuan, in non-financial foreign direct
investment (FDI) in 2015, up 6.4 percent from 2014, the commerce
ministry said on Thursday.
For the full year 2015, the country's services sector has
utilised $77.2 billion, or 477.1 billion yuan of foreign
investment, up 17.3 percent from 2014, according to a ministry
statement.
While FDI is a key measure of general overseas investment
interest in China, it is a small factor within overall capital
flows and when compared to the huge export sector.
The government has encouraged firms recently to expand
investment abroad to gain global competitiveness.
The ministry is yet to release December FDI figures and
outbound investment figures.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)