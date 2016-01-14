BEIJING Jan 14 China attracted $126.3 billion, or 781.4 billion yuan, in non-financial foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2015, up 6.4 percent from 2014, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

For the full year 2015, the country's services sector has utilised $77.2 billion, or 477.1 billion yuan of foreign investment, up 17.3 percent from 2014, according to a ministry statement.

While FDI is a key measure of general overseas investment interest in China, it is a small factor within overall capital flows and when compared to the huge export sector.

The government has encouraged firms recently to expand investment abroad to gain global competitiveness.

The ministry is yet to release December FDI figures and outbound investment figures. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)