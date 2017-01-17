BEIJING Jan 17 China's State Council on Tuesday
issued new measures to further open the world's second-largest
economy to foreign investment.
China will lower restrictions on foreign investment in
banking, securities, investment management, futures, insurance,
credit ratings and accounting sectors, the Cabinet said in a
statement posted on its website.
China will allow foreign-invested firms to list on the
Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges and a new third board, and also
allow them to issue corporate and convertible bonds, it added.
