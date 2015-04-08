BEIJING, April 8 China will loosen capital
controls for foreign-funded firms, allowing them to convert all
foreign-currency capital into yuan to help them hedge currency
risks and cut costs, the foreign exchange regulator said on
Wednesday.
Foreign firms in China will be allowed to convert up to 100
percent of their registered foreign-currency capital into yuan
based on their business needs, according to new regulations
issued by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
The regulator will adjust the capital conversion ratio based
on the country's balance of payments situation, it said without
elaborating. The change is effective from June 1.
The latest step, an expansion of experiments in some areas,
will "give firms the autonomy in settling their foreign exchange
capital and help firms hedge currency risks and reduce costs",
the SAFE said.
Foreign firms will be barred from "directly or indirectly"
investing such yuan funds in stocks, making entrusted loans or
repaying loans to other firms, the regulator said.
But it added that some foreign firms will be allowed to buy
stakes in domestic firms by converting their foreign exchange
capital into yuan.
China has allowed some foreign firms to use their
registered capital to buy stakes in Chinese firms as part of an
experiment to further loosen capital controls.
Previously, the amount of registered capital that firms
could convert into yuan was limited by the size of their actual
transactions. The use of the funds was also strictly controlled
by authorities.
China, which aims to boost the yuan's global clout, has been
steadily loosening its capital controls to make the yuan fully
convertible.
Chinese officials have not given a firm timetable for making
the yuan freely tradeable, although the central bank has
outlined the task of making it "basically" convertible by 2015.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)