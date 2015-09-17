(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING, Sept 17 China will conduct checks on
firms' foreign exchange buying to prevent speculation and step
up a crackdown on illegal cross-border money transactions, an
official at the country's foreign exchange regulator said on
Thursday.
The authorities have taken some incremental steps to curb
capital outflows that intensified since the country's surprising
yuan devaluation last month.
Wang Yungui, head of policy and regulation department at the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said foreign
currency demand by some firms and individuals has exceeded "the
real and rational use" and that rumours about sharper yuan falls
had "exacerbated the panic".
Some firms had bought large amounts of foreign currency to
engage in speculative arbitrage, he said.
Chinese banks have been told to bolster management of
foreign exchange transactions and check suspicious transactions.
The regulator will also intensify a crackdown on illegal
outflows through money dealers, officials said.
But Wang said the authorities will meet the "genuine and
legal" demand for foreign exchange by firms and individuals.
China will press ahead with reforms to make the yuan
convertible on the capital account, provided that risks are
under control, he said without elaborating.
The depreciation pressure on the yuan has been
"basically released" following August's devaluation, Wang said.
"The yuan has become basically stable and there is no basis
for large-scale capital outflows," he added.
China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 723.8
billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in August, by
far the largest on record, highlighting how capital outflows
intensified in the wake of yuan devaluation.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)