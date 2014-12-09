BRIEF-Radian extends partnership with Asian Real Estate Association of America
BEIJING Dec 9 China is simplifying the rules to allow financial companies to trade in its interbank foreign exchange market, its currency regulator said on Tuesday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in an online statement that the new rules are effective on Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
