BEIJING, Sept 14 China will allow foreign
central banks to trade in its spot interbank foreign exchange
market and trade currency derivatives such as swaps and
forwards, the central bank said on Monday.
The central bank also commented on a big discrepancy of
405.4 billion yuan between two sets of official data that are
proxy indicators of the demand for foreign currencies in China.
In an online question and answer statement, the central bank
said the gap was due to "ample" foreign exchange liquidity in
the banking system.
A Reuters calculation of central bank data released on
Monday showed China's financial institutions sold a net 723.8
billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in August,
the largest outflow on record.
But separate central bank data showed the bank sold a net
318.4 billion yuan of foreign exchange last month.
