BEIJING Oct 22 China's market-based reform of
its currency regime that took place in August was a
normal government conduct rather than large-scale intervention,
an official at the country's foreign exchange regulator told a
news conference in Beijing on Thursday.
The yuan reform would have positive effects on stablisiing
cross-border capital flows in the future, while no direct
connection can be seen between the currency reform and capital
outflows, Wang Xiaoyi, the deputy head of the the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.
(Reporting by China Economics Team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)