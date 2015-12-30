BEIJING Dec 30 China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday that it will improve its policy reserves and contingency plans to curb risks from abnormal cross-border capital flows.

A fall of $150.3 billion in China's foreign debt in the third quarter showed that some firms had moved to repay some of their liabilities to hedge against currency risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.

(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)