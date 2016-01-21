BEIJING Jan 21 China has seen net capital
outflows in 2015 but they eased in the fourth quarter compared
with the previous three months, the country's foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday.
The risk of cross-border capital flows was generally under
control and the impact of capital outflows on domestic
performance was also controllable, the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange(SAFE) said in a statement on its website.
China has not issued new measures to restrain foreign
exchange purchases and sales, it said, adding that the law
prohibiting individuals from transferring more than $50,000 out
of the country per year was unchanged.
(Reporting By China monitoring team and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by
Kim Coghill)