BEIJING, April 21 China's commercial banks sold
a net $36.4 billion of foreign exchange in March, versus net
sales of $33.9 billion in February, the foreign exchange
regulator said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
Net foreign exchange sales of commercial banks totalled
$124.8 billion in the first three months, Wang Chunying,
spokeswoman of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(SAFE) said at a news conference earlier on Thursday. A Reuters
calculation of March's sales based on that data, showed that
commercial banks sold a net $36.5 billion of foreign exchange in
March.
China's central bank sold a net $22.4 billion worth of
foreign exchange in March, down from $35.3 billion in February,
earlier data showed, signalling fewer interventions to support
the yuan as capital outflows ease.
($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi)
