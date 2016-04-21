BEIJING, April 21 China's commercial banks sold a net $36.4 billion of foreign exchange in March, versus net sales of $33.9 billion in February, the foreign exchange regulator said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Net foreign exchange sales of commercial banks totalled $124.8 billion in the first three months, Wang Chunying, spokeswoman of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said at a news conference earlier on Thursday. A Reuters calculation of March's sales based on that data, showed that commercial banks sold a net $36.5 billion of foreign exchange in March.

China's central bank sold a net $22.4 billion worth of foreign exchange in March, down from $35.3 billion in February, earlier data showed, signalling fewer interventions to support the yuan as capital outflows ease.

($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)