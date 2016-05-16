BEIJING May 16 China's commercial banks sold a net $23.7 billion of foreign exchange in April, compared with a net sale of $36.4 billion in March, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

For the January to April period, net forex sales stood at $148.5 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website.

Net foreign exchange sales by China's central bank fell sharply to 54.4 billion yuan in April from a March reading of 144.8 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Saturday.

China's foreign exchange reserves rose in April to $3.22 trillion, marking a second monthly rise this year and suggesting the central bank is easing off its interventions as capital outflows ease. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill)