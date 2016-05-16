BEIJING May 16 China's commercial banks sold a
net $23.7 billion of foreign exchange in April, compared with a
net sale of $36.4 billion in March, the foreign exchange
regulator said on Monday.
For the January to April period, net forex sales stood at
$148.5 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
said in a statement on its website.
Net foreign exchange sales by China's central bank fell
sharply to 54.4 billion yuan in April from a March reading of
144.8 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Saturday.
China's foreign exchange reserves rose in April to $3.22
trillion, marking a second monthly rise this year and suggesting
the central bank is easing off its interventions as capital
outflows ease.
