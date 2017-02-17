BRIEF-India's Aryaman Capital Markets posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
(Repeats to attach to alert. No change to text.) BEIJING, Feb 17 China's commercial banks sold a net $19.2 billion of foreign exchange in January, compared with a net sale of $46.3 billion in December, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website on Friday.
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)