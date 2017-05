FILE PHOTO: U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING Repatriation of normal profits by foreign invested firms will not be restricted, the head of China's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

The comments follow several similar government statements meant to reassure foreign companies that stronger controls on capital leaving the country will not impact operations of foreign firms in China.

Pan Gongsheng, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, also said China supports legitimate overseas direct investment by Chinese firms.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)