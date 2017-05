FILE PHOTO: An advertisement poster promoting China's renminbi (RMB) or yuan , U.S. dollar and Euro exchange services is seen outside at foreign exchange store in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BEIJING The impact of United States interest rate increases on China's capital flows has been diminishing, State Administration of Foreign Exchange spokeswoman Wang Chunying said on Thursday.

China will closely monitor the Fed's interest rate increases and any shrinking in its balance sheet, said Wang.

