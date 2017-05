Pan Gongsheng, central bank vice governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING China's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday that it will guard against shocks from cross-border capital flows and keep financial markets stable.

Pan Gongsheng, the head of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), made the above comments at an internal meeting in Beijing, SAFE said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)