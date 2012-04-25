BEIJING, April 25 China will authorise more
retail money changing operations the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said, increasing competition for banks
and marking another small step in making it easier to convert
yuan into foreign currency.
Any firm with 5 million yuan ($792,700) in capital and basic
facilities for a money changing business, such as signs to
display exchange rates and computers, can apply to the local
office of SAFE to become a street-side money changer in one
city.
The Chinese currency is not fully convertible. A Chinese
resident can change only $50,000 a year and any amount above
that has to go through the approval process of SAFE.
For a national licence, a company must have at least 30
million yuan in capital according to the new rules published on
SAFE's website (www.safe.gov.cn) that take effect from May 1.
"We will encourage chain-store operations of licensed
organisations so that they can achieved scaled efficiency,"
SAFE said.
China did not allow non-bank money changers until 2008 when
SAFE approved one shop each in Beijing and Shanghai.
In November 2009, SAFE expanded the programme to 13
provinces and another four municipal cities, but bank outlets
remain the chief venue for individuals to change money in China.
Zhejiang China Commodities City Group, which
manages China's largest wholesale international goods market
whose traders sell products worldwide, set up a money exchange
business in May 2010 with 3 million yuan in capital. The
company's annual report in 2010 showed the money changing unit
lost 404,000 yuan.
Under the new rules money changers must comply with strict
regulations, reporting any transaction larger than $500 in real
time to SAFE and within 24 hours for transactions smaller than
$500. Money changers are also required to verify and record
identification documents presented by their customers.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)