BEIJING, Sept 25 China has found nearly $10
billion worth of falsified trade transactions more than a year
after the fake trades were first uncovered, the currency
regulator said on Thursday, adding that a crackdown had now
stamped out the practice.
To evade China's capital controls and sneak money in or out
of the world's second-biggest economy, some companies create
artificial trade invoices that are not backed by an actual
exchange of goods or services.
Authorities have found nearly $10 billion worth of such
deals so far and 15 cases may be linked to criminal fraud, said
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, China's currency
regulator which also manages the country's $3.99 trillion
foreign exchange reserves.
Global commodity markets were rattled in June when an
investigation into a trade fraud in China showed companies had
used fake receipts at a port in Qingdao in east China to obtain
multiple loans secured against a single cargo of metal.
The incident prompted global banks and trading houses to
fire off a series of lawsuits over their estimated $900 million
exposure to other related cases.
"Fake trades not only increase the pressure of hot money
inflows, but also provide illegal channels for cross-border
capital flows," Wu Ruilin, vice-head of the management and
inspection department at the regulator told a press briefing.
Some banks were found to have neglected their duties in
checking the authenticity of deals, which increased fraudulent
behaviors, Wu said.
Since the crackdown started last April, investigations into
falsified transactions have been expanded to 24 provinces and
cities this year, he added.
For now, however, China does not see any big rise or fall in
its capital flows, Guo Song, the head of the capital account
department said separately at the briefing.
