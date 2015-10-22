(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING Oct 22 Recent outflows of money from
China are "normal" and not a sign of panic capital flight, a
senior official at the foreign exchange regulator said on
Thursday, downplaying fears over growing outflows as the economy
slows.
China is confident in keeping international payments and
receipts balanced in the future thanks to a positive economic
outlook, Wang Xiaoyi, deputy head of the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told a news conference.
"Current changes (in capital flows) are normal, which should
not be regarded as capital flight," Wang said.
The main reasons for recent outflows were a greater
willingness by companies and individuals to hold foreign
exchange, and moves by firms which were adjusting their foreign
debt structures and increasing investment abroad, Wang said.
China's foreign exchange reserves posted their biggest
quarterly decline on record in July-September, as the central
bank stepped up intervention to stabilise the yuan and calm
sentiment after it unexpectedly devalued the currency on Aug.
11, shocking global markets.
China's commercial banks sold a net 729.6 billion yuan of
foreign exchange on behalf of clients in September, cooling from
August's 807 billion yuan but still showing signs of capital
outflows, data released by SAFE earlier on Thursday showed.
Some investors had already been withdrawing funds from China
and other emerging markets well before its devaluation on
concerns about the extent of China's economic slowdown and
possible interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The recent decline in foreign exchange reserves was within a
controllable range and government activity in the foreign
exchange market in the third quarter was normal conduct, rather
than large-scale intervention, Wang said.
China's central bank has intervened heavily to keep the yuan
steady after it devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent.
Wang said reforms in the exchange rate system would have
positive effects on stabilising cross-border capital flows in
the future, and said no direct connection can be seen between
the currency reforms and capital outflows.
The SAFE said it would step up monitoring of cross-border
capital flows while studying measures including foreign exchange
transaction fees, tobin tax to curb short-term, large cross-
boarder capital flows.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)