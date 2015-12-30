(Adds details)
BEIJING Dec 30 China's foreign exchange
regulator said on Wednesday that it will improve its policy
reserves and contingency plans to curb risks from abnormal
cross-border capital flows.
A fall of $150.3 billion in China's foreign debt in the
third quarter showed that some firms had moved to repay some of
their liabilities to hedge against currency risks, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.
China's outstanding foreign debt stood at $1.53 trillion at
end-September, down from $1.68 trillion at end-June, SAFE said
in a statement on its website.
Short-term foreign debt accounted for 67 percent of the
total, while medium- and long-term debt made up for 33 percent.
China's surprise devaluation of the yuan currency on Aug. 11
fueled a wave of capital outflows on fears the world's
second-largest economy might be slowing more sharply than
earlier thought.
Decisions to adjust China's reserve requirement ratio and
use of quantitative tools must consider the impact on capital
flows, the central bank's chief economist wrote in the bank's
official publication on Wednesday.
Cutting banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR), the amount
of cash that banks must set aside as reserves, too often and by
too much would result in an excessive fall in onshore domestic
interest rates and subsequently spur capital outflows, Ma Jun
wrote in the Financial News.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk, Kevin Yao and Sue-Lin
Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)