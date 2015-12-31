(Adds details)
BEIJING Dec 31 China's foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday it will step up checks on
individuals' foreign currency buying, in its latest step to curb
capital outflows.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) will
launch a new system to monitor foreign exchange businesses at
banks from the start of 2016 to prevent people from evading the
official limits on currency buying, it said in a statement.
Individuals are now permitted to buy a maximum equivalent of
$50,000 of foreign currency per year.
People found trying to purchase more than official limits
will be added to a "watchlist" managed by SAFE, according to the
statement, as China cracks down on illegal money outflows and
capital flight.
Chinese authorities have started to police the nation's
foreign exchange market in a way currency traders have rarely
seen before, levying penalty payments for aggressive trading and
prompting some banks to turn down business.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that China's central bank had
suspended at least three foreign banks from conducting some of
their foreign exchange business until the end of March.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)