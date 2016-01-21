(Adds details, analyst quotes)
BEIJING Jan 21 China's foreign exchange
regulator tried to reassure worried global investors on Thursday
about capital outflows from world's second-largest economy,
saying they had eased in the fourth quarter, despite data
showing a record drop in foreign exchange reserves in December.
Capital outflows have gained momentum since China's surprise
devaluation of the yuan last August, fanned by concerns about
its economic slowdown and expectations of interest rate rises in
the United States.
However, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
said on its website that net outflows of foreign exchange were
down 61 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter.
It also said the risk of cross-border capital flows was
generally under control and the impact of capital outflows on
the economy was controllable.
Chinese banks sold a net $164.4 billion worth of foreign
exchange in the fourth quarter of 2015, compared to $196.1
billion in the third quarter, according to data from SAFE.
Still, there were signs that capital outflows grew by year
end as the Chinese banks posted a $89.4 billion surplus in spot
foreign exchange settlements in December, up sharply from
November's $54.8 billion.
"The figure showed an increasing number of Chinese companies
and individuals preferred to hold dollars in view of the yuan's
recent weakness," said Liu Dongliang, analyst from China
Merchants Bank in Shanghai.
"There are still pressures for capital outflows," said Liu.
The regulator also said it has not issued new measures to
restrain foreign exchange purchases or sales, though currency
traders and banks have reported a number of such steps by
authorities in recent months to control cross-border flows and
crack down on speculation in the yuan currency.
China's central bank said on Monday it will start
implementing a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on offshore
banks' domestic yuan deposits to help set up a long-term
mechanism to regulate fund flows.
Sources have also told Reuters that SAFE has ordered banks
in some of the country's major import and export centres to
limit purchase of U.S. dollars this month, and suspended forex
business for some foreign banks, including Deutsche, DBS and
Standard Chartered at the end of last year.
The regulator also played down the risk of falling in the
country's foreign exchange reserves, saying China has ample
reserves to fend off external shocks.
"The fluctuation of foreign exchange reserves is normal
given the complex domestic and external economic and financial
environment," it said.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest,
posted their biggest annual drop on record in 2015, sliding
$512.66 billion to $3.33 trillion as the central bank bought
yuan to support the exchange rate.
Reserves dropped by a record $107.9 billion in December
alone.
