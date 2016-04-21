* China eyes steps to unify onshore/offshore yuan
BEIJING, April 21 China will take steps to
develop the sophistication of its currency trading systems and
to promote the unification of yuan exchange rates on onshore and
offshore markets, the foreign exchange regulator said on
Thursday.
"We will continue to push forward deepening and opening of
the foreign exchange market, including enriching trading
products, expanding market players, promoting market opening,
and improving infrastructure," said Wang Chunying, spokeswoman
for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE.
She told a news conference the regulator will implement
various measures, including developing foreign exchange
derivatives, to help domestic firms to hedge currency risks.
"We hope to promote unified renminbi exchange rates on
domestic and overseas markets through such measures."
She made these comments as capital outflows from China
continued to stabilise in March, with SAFE data showing net
foreign exchange sales by commercial banks up slightly at $36.4
billion in March from $33.9 billion in February, but
considerably lower than January's net sales of $54.4 billion.
Net foreign exchange sales by commercial banks totalled
$124.8 billion in the first three months of 2016.
"Recent capital outflows have eased significantly from the
start the year, although there was some volatility," Wang told a
news conference on Thursday.
China's central bank sold a net $22.4 billion worth of
foreign exchange in March, down from $35.3 billion in February,
earlier data showed, signalling fewer interventions to support
the yuan as capital outflows eased.
Wang said China would be able to cope with the impact from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hiking policy normalisation,
when it happened.
She noted that China's main economic indicators had shown
positive changes as the yuan stabilised.
China was likely to maintain a current-account surplus and
ample foreign exchange reserves, while SAFE would continue to
crack down on illegal foreign exchange activities.
