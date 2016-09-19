* Commercial banks' net FX sales at $9.5 bln in Aug

* Jan-Aug net FX sales total $215 bln

* Forex regulator says capital outflow pressure eased in Aug

BEIJING, Sept 19 Net foreign exchange sales by China's commercial banks in August fell to the lowest in about a year, as capital outflow pressure has eased, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Commercial banks sold a net $9.5 billion of foreign exchange in August, down 70 percent from July and hitting the lowest since July 2015, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

For the January to August period, net forex sales stood at $215 billion, the regulator said.

The pressure on capital outflows has eased in August as the currency market stabilised, the regulator said in a separate statement.

The yuan has steadied after hitting a six-year low in July, with traders suspecting state-run banks are supporting the currency.

Still, the yuan has slid 2.6 percent against the dollar so far this year, and it could face fresh depreciation pressure if the U.S. Federal Reserve opts to raise interest rates in coming months.

Earlier data showed net foreign exchange sales by China's central bank sold a net 191.9 billion yuan ($28.77 billion) worth of foreign exchange in August - the highest in six months - as the bank sought to support the yuan.

China' foreign exchange reserves fell by $15.89 billion in August to $3.185 trillion, the lowest since 2011, central bank data showed.

Tighter capital controls in recent months have also helped curb capital outflows, economists say. ($1 = 6.6691 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)