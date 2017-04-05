SHANGHAI, April 6 China's foreign exchange
market is relatively stable and cross-border capital movement is
"gradually becoming balanced", state news agency Xinhua quoted
the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator as saying.
Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange, said China's foreign exchange management would
"basically focus on reform and opening-up to facilitate
cross-border trade and investment, and at the same time prevent
risks from cross-border capital flows".
Xinhua said Pan made the remarks on Wednesday to
representatives of foreign investors, noting that cross-border
payments would be "steady" in the future.
