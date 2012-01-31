BEIJING, Jan 31 China's offshore financial assets edged up 1.1 percent in the third quarter to $4.7 trillion by the end of September, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday. Below is a table of detailed items published by SAFE. Unit: $ billion Item End-Sept End-Jun End-Mar 2010 2009 Net Position 1,889.3 1,985.1 1,934.0 1,790.7 1,510.7 Assets 4,665.3 4,615.2 4,394.8 4,126.0 3,457.1 1. Direct Investment Abroad 345.5 329.1 317.4 310.8 242.8 2. Portfolio Investment 257.3 260.4 263.5 257.1 242.8 2.1 Equity securities 61.9 62.2 63.2 63.0 54.6 2.2 Debt securities 195.4 198.2 200.3 194.1 188.2 3. Other Investment 784.7 755.1 698.3 643.9 517.3 3.1 Trade credits 291.5 251.3 233.4 226.1 164.6 3.2 Loans 168.7 149.2 150.8 117.4 97.4 3.3 Currency and deposits 240.6 258.8 212.5 198.5 131.0 3.4 Other assets 83.9 95.8 101.5 101.8 124.3 4. Reserve Assets 3,277.9 3,270.6 3,115.6 2,914.2 2,451.3 4.1 Monetary gold 55.0 50.8 48.5 48.1 37.1 4.2 SDR 12.0 12.5 12.6 12.3 12.5 4.3 Reserve position in IMF 9.1 9.7 9.9 6.4 2.5 4.4 Foreign exchange 3,201.7 3,197.5 3,044.7 2,847.3 2,399.2 Liabilities 2,776.1 2,630.1 2,460.8 2,370.7 1,962.4 1. Direct investment in China 1,625.6 1,583.8 1,526.0 1,476.3 1,314.8 2. Portfolio investment 231.8 230.9 223.1 221.6 190.0 2.1 Equity securities 214.8 214.0 206.3 206.1 174.8 2.2 Debt securities 17.0 16.9 16.8 15.5 15.2 3. Other investments 918.7 815.4 711.7 637.3 441.6 3.1 Trade credit 256.6 239.7 219.1 211.2 161.7 3.2 Loans 357.0 313.8 264.7 238.9 163.6 3.3 Currency and deposits 278.0 235.0 203.9 165.0 93.7 3.4 Other liabilities 27.2 27.0 24.0 22.2 22.7 (Compiled by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards)