BEIJING, May 24 Chinese banks sold more foreign currency than they bought for clients in April, leading to a net sale of $3.7 billion in foreign exchange in over-the-counter transactions, figures from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Thursday. It was the first month of net selling this year. Banks were net sellers for clients in November and December 2011. Banks' over-the-counter foreign exchange transactions have contributed to China's huge reserves expansion in recent years as exporters and investors sold dollars to banks which, in turn, sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market. But the seething debt crisis in Europe, China's biggest trading partner, and the slowing Chinese economy have crimped foreign capital inflows, pushing down banks' forex purchases from their customers. In a sign of capital outflow, China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 60.6 billion yuan in foreign exchange last month, reversing net purchases of 124.6 billion yuan in March, according to the latest data from the People's Bank of China, the central bank. China had foreign exchange reserves of about $3.3 trillion by the end of March. Analysts estimate about two thirds are denominated in dollars, 25 percent in euros and the balance in other instruments. Following is monthly data on Chinese commercial banks' net foreign exchange purchases (in $bln): Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May -3.7 7.8 4.4 19.4 -15.3 -0.8 3.2 26.0 37.8 43.2 43.0 51.9 (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)