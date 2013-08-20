BEIJING Aug 20 China experienced capital
outflows for the second consecutive month in July, data showed,
suggesting its sluggish economy is still deterring investors
although the pace at which money is leaving the country appears
to be slowing.
China's central bank and commercial banks sold 24.5 billion
yuan ($4 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in
July, according to a Reuters calculation of central bank data
released on Tuesday. Banks had sold 41.2 billion yuan worth of
foreign exchange in June.
The world's second-biggest economy has suffered sporadic
capital outflows since 2011 when it started to wobble on weak
growth in exports and domestic demand. That dampened investor
enthusiasm for Chinese assets and led some to exit the country.
Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities in
Shanghai, said slower outflows in July may be a sign that
investors are regaining confidence in China just as its economy
shows signs of stabilising.
But Li warned investors could still pull out from China in
coming months.
"China still faces pressure of capital outflows like other
emerging markets in Asia. The future trend of capital flows
depends on the fundamentals of China's economy," Li said.
July's capital outflows came as the yuan was
trapped in a narrow trading range that month. The currency has
since strengthened to hit a record high although traders say
gains may have been driven central bank intervention.
The Chinese economy is in danger of suffering its worst cool
down in 23 years this year by growing 7.5 percent. However, an
encouraging run of data in July from factory output to trade
suggested that the economy may be steadying.
Some in the market have speculated that persistent capital
outflows may lead China's central bank to loosen monetary policy
by reducing the level of reserves banks must hold.
However, talk of dramatic policy loosening conflicts with
guidance from the central bank. Central Bank Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan said this week that China would fine-tune its prudent
monetary policy stance this year if needed, but expects no big
adjustments.
M/M bln M/M pct
yuan
Jul-13 -24.5 N/A
Jun-13 -41.2 N/A
May-13 66.9 -77.3
Apr-13 294.4 24.6
Mar-13 236.3 -65.4
Feb-13 295.4 -56.8
Jan-13 683.7 407.9
Dec-12 134.6 N/A
Nov-12 -73.6 N/A
Oct-12 21.6 -83.5
Sep-12 130.7 N/A
Aug-12 -17.4 N/A
Jul-12 -3.8 N/A
Jun-12 49.1 109.5
May-12 23.4 N/A
Apr-12 -60.6 N/A
Mar-12 124.6 396.3
Feb-12 25.1 -82.2
Jan-12 140.9 N/A
($1 = 6.1229 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Aileen Wang, Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing;
Editing by Jason Subler)