BEIJING, Sept 17 China's banks sold a net 807
billion yuan ($126.8 billion) of foreign exchange on behalf of
clients in August, up sharply from July's 174 billion yuan,
reinforcing signs of increased capital outflows in the wake of a
surprising currency devaluation.
Commercial banks sold a net $43.5 billion in foreign
exchange settlements last month, taking into account their own
foreign currency purchases, data from the State Administration
of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the country's foreign exchange
regulator, showed on Thursday.
Earlier data showed China's central bank and commercial
banks sold a record 723.8 billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of
foreign exchange in August on a net basis, highlighting how
capital outflows intensified.
The central bank said it sold a net 318.4 billion yuan worth
of foreign exchange in August.
The data, along with a record drop in the country's foreign
exchange reserves in August, added to signs of dollar-selling
intervention to stem a slide in the yuan.
China's yuan devaluation of nearly 2 percent on August 11
stoked market concerns about a sharper slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, fuelling a wave of capital outflows.
The SAFE said market participants were more willing to hold
foreign exchange, seeking to adjust their debt structure and
making faster payments on imports.
The SAFE said it will step up monitoring of cross-border
capital flows to prevent regional and systemic financial risks.
China will conduct checks on firms' foreign exchange buying
to prevent speculation and step up a crackdown on illegal
cross-border money transactions, an official at SAFE said on
Thursday.
($1 = 6.3645 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)