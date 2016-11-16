(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING Nov 16 China's commercial banks sold a
net $14.6 billion of foreign exchange in October, down from
September's $28.4 billion as capital outflows eased, the foreign
exchange regulator said on Wednesday.
"The pressure on cross-border capital outflows eased
somewhat in October," the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange said in a statement on its website.
China's cross-border capital flows are expected to stabilise
over the medium- and long- term as the economy shows increased
signs of steadying, it said.
For the January to October period, comemrcial net forex
sales stood at $258 billion, the regulator said.
Earlier data showed China's central bank sold a net $39.2
billion worth of foreign exchange in October, easing from an
eight-month high hit in September but still indicating continued
official interventions to support the yuan.
China's foreign exchange reserves fell $45.7 billion in
October to $3.121 trillion, the biggest monthly decline since
January.
Beijing has been trying to stem the flow of capital abroad
with a string of measures aimed at closing loopholes and
clamping down on illegal transfers, but pressure is growing
again as the yuan weakens to eight-year lows against the dollar.
Even as authorities have been busily damming up official
channels for money to leave China, more than ever is leaking out
through shady means, such as faked trade transactions through
Hong Kong, financial industry executives say.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates in December has boosted the dollar,
weighing on the yuan which has fallen nearly 5.5
percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)