BEIJING Dec 6 China will rein in risks from
"irrational" outbound investment deals, although the government
will stick to its opening up policy, Xinhua news agency said on
Tuesday, citing a variety of officials.
China has announced a string of measures in recent weeks to
tighten controls on money moving out of the country, after its
currency, the yuan, skidded to more than eight-year
lows.
Xinhua cited officials from the National Development and
Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, the People's Bank
of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange as
saying authorities will prevent risks from outbound investment
to help maintain a balance in international payments.
"Regulators are paying close attention to recent irrational
tendencies in overseas investment in real estate, hotels,
studios, entertainment and sports clubs and other areas," Xinhua
said.
They are also monitoring large-scale corporate investment
in non-core businesses and companies that have moved money in
and out of the country frequently, it quoted officials as
saying, urging such companies to make "prudent" investment
decisions.
But China will stick to its opening up policy and encourage
qualified companies to invest overseas and participate in global
market competitions, Xinhua said.
