* Additional FX data reinforce views China capital outflows
slowed
* Cbank's Jan net FX sales fall to five-month low
* FX regulator sees less pressure from capital outflows this
year
* Stall in dollar's rally has taken some pressure off yuan
(Adds economist's comment)
BEIJING, Feb 17 China's central bank sold the
least amount of foreign exchange in five months in January,
reinforcing views that capital outflows have eased as
policymakers step up scrutiny of cross-border flows and as the
yuan steadies.
Net foreign exchange sales by the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) amounted to 208.8 billion yuan ($30.42 billion) last
month, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank
data released on Friday.
That compared with net sales of 317.8 billion yuan in
December and 644.54 billion yuan in January 2016.
China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday that
pressure from capital outflows has eased in 2017 and that
cross-border flows were becoming more balanced.
Government efforts to prop up the yuan currency pushed
China's foreign exchange reserves below the $3 trillion level in
January for the first time in nearly six years. But the drop
moderated from recent months, suggesting tighter controls are
slowing capital flight.
A recent stumble in the rising U.S. dollar has also helped
ease pressure on the yuan and other emerging market currencies.
The yuan has gained 1.2 percent against the dollar so
far this year, after sliding 6.6 percent in 2016.
Currency strategists surveyed by Reuters, however, expect
the yuan to come under renewed pressure in coming months on
expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise interest
rates two to three times this year, bolstering the dollar.
Tim Condon, ING's head of Asia research in Singapore, said
that the forex sales data was good news for the People's Bank of
China (PBOC), as it indicated a significant drop in onshore
dollar buying in January, but added that the fate of the yuan
depends on the dollar.
"There's still uncertainty as to what would happen if we go
into a period of sustained dollar appreciation. As we saw at the
end of last year, if the PBOC adheres to its (fixing) policy (in
the face of dollar strength), that would be associated with
onshore dollar buying and reserve losses at a level that if
sustained would prove politically unacceptable."
China's currency policy creates an outcome that is
"sustainable in a weak dollar scenario but unsustainable in a
strong dollar scenario," Condon said.
TRAVELERS, STUDENTS HIT
SAFE said that foreign currency purchases for travel and
overseas study declined 28 percent month-on-month in January,
the biggest travel season in China, indicating more stringent
reporting requirements could be having an effect on individuals'
forex purchases.
Banks on Jan. 1 began requiring individuals using their
$50,000 annual foreign currency quota to specify how and when
they will use funds, with additional documentation sometimes
required. The new rules are meant to prevent forex purchases
from being used for illegitimate purchases such as property.
Outbound direct investment from China fell 35.7 percent in
January compared to a year earlier, another sign that tighter
capital controls are having an effect.
Capital outflows, while slowing from late last year,
continued in January, the data indicate, despite the yuan
gaining the most against the dollar since March.
Also on Friday, the SAFE said commercial banks' sales of
foreign currency fell to a three-month low of $19.5 billion,
compared to $46.3 billion in December.
($1 = 6.8638 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Elias Glenn; Editing
by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)