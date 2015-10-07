BEIJING Oct 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, shrank by $43.3 billion in
September to $3.514 trillion, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
The drop in foreign exchange reserves was widely anticipated
as the central bank stepped up intervention to stabilise the
yuan currency after a surprise devaluation in August.
The value of China's gold reserves stood at $61.2 billion
at the end of September, down from $61.8 billion at the end of
August, the People's Bank of China said on its website.
China's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position
stood at $4.69 billion, down from $4.73 billion the previous
month. It held $10.47 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at
the end of last month, down from $10.53 billion at the end of
August.
The central bank in July shifted to reporting its foreign
exchange reserves on a monthly basis after adopting the IMF's
Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). The bank had
previously released the data on a quarterly basis.
(Reporting by Beijing Economic Team and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)