BEIJING, March 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, fell by $28.57 billion in
February to $3.20 trillion, the lowest since December 2011,
central bank data showed on Monday.
The decline was slightly less than the $30 billion decrease
that economists polled by Reuters had expected, and compared
with a drop of $99.5 billion in January.
China's reserves have now fallen four months in a row as the
central bank dumps dollars to ease depreciation pressure on the
yuan and prevent an increase in capital outflows.
China's gold reserves stood at $71.01 billion at the end of
February, up from January's $63.57 billion, according to data
published by the People's Bank of China on its website.
China's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position
was at $10.73 billion, up from $3.76 billion the previous month.
It held $10.28 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at the end
of last month, compared with $10.27 billion at the end of
January.
