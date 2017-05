BEIJING Oct 7 China's foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.166 trillion at the end of September, the central bank said on Friday, below forecasts.

Economists had expected reserves to ease to $3.18 trillion from $3.19 trillion in August.

China's gold reserves rose to $78.169 billion at the end of September, from $77.18 billion the previous month, the People's Bank of China said on its website. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)