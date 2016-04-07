BEIJING, April 7 China's foreign exchange reserves rose in March to $3.21 trillion, the central bank said on Thursday, beating forecasts for $3.18 trillion and marking the first rise since November.

China's gold reserves rose to $71.5 billion at the end of March, up from $71.01 billion at end-February, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

