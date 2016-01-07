(Adds details, analysts' quotes)
BEIJING Jan 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, posted their biggest annual drop
on record in 2015, adding to worries about growing capital
outflows that are dragging its yuan currency to multi-year lows
and mauling global financial markets.
Foreign exchange reserves fell $512.66 billion in 2015 to
$3.33 trillion, central bank data showed on Thursday.
They dropped $107.9 billion in December alone, the biggest
monthly decline on record and more than markets had expected.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to end the
year at $3.40 trillion.
Nearly two-thirds of the year's drop came between August and
December, hinting at the scope of the central bank's attempts to
stabilise the yuan after its surprise devaluation of
the currency on Aug. 11 panicked markets.
Global questions about China's foreign exchange policy have
erupted again early in 2016, as the central bank unexpectedly
set its official midpoint rate for the currency on Thursday at a
near five-year low, allowing it to depreciate at a faster rate.
"The sharp fall in foreign exchange reserves indicates
increased pressure on capital outflows," said Li Huiyong, an
economist at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities, adding that he
believed the People's Bank of China still has ample ammunition
to defend the yuan.
But many economists worry about the rapid fall in forex
reserves, as the central bank had to sell dollars and buy the
yuan to support the local currency last year, effectively
draining more liquidity from the banking system at a time when
the world's second-largest economy was already slowing.
"The larger than expected drawdown on reserves ... indicates
that long-term intervention is unsustainable," which will likely
lead to further falls in the yuan which in coming days, said
Chester Liaw, an economist at Forecast Pte Ltd in Singapore.
The drop in December took the cumulative decline in the
reserves to $662.85 billion, or 16.6 percent, since a June 2014
peak of $3.99 trillion, central bank data showed.
Chinese officials have blamed the rising value of the U.S.
dollar against non-dollar currencies such as the euro and the
yen as one factor behind the fall in the currency reserves.
The value of its gold reserves stood at $60.19 billion at
the end of December, up from $59.52 billion at the end of
November, the People's Bank of China said on its website.
Gold reserves stood at 56.66 million fine troy ounces at the
end of December, up from 56.05 million at end-November.
China's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position
was at $4.55 billion, down from $4.60 billion the previous
month. It held $10.28 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at
the end of last month, compared with $10.18 billion at the end
of November.
The central bank in July shifted to reporting its foreign
exchange reserves on a monthly basis after adopting the IMF's
Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). The bank had
previously released the data on a quarterly basis.
