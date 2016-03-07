(Corrects size of fall in reserves in bullet and first
* Feb forex reserves fall $28.57 bln vs Reuters poll $30 bln
* End-Feb total of $3.2 trillion lowest since Dec 2011
* Much smaller falls than Jan, Dec suggest yuan pressure
easing
BEIJING, March 7 China's foreign exchange
reserves fell $28.57 billion in February, slightly less than
expected and easing from a sharp slump in January, suggesting
the central bank is scaling back its interventions to support
the yuan as capital outflows ease.
Still, China's foreign reserves declined for a fourth
straight month, and the $3.20 trillion at the end of February
was the lowest level since December 2011, data from the People's
Bank of China showed on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had predicted reserves would
fall $30 billion from $3.23 trillion at the end of January.
They had sunk $99.5 billion in January and $107.9 billion in
December, which was the biggest monthly drop on record.
China's reserves are still the world's largest, but it has
been burning through them at such a pace that some think Beijing
might soon have to allow a sharp fall in the value of the yuan
or back-pedal on liberalisation and tighten its capital
controls.
Capital outflows have increased since China's surprise
devaluation of the yuan last August, and have been fanned by
concerns about its economic slowdown and expectations of U.S.
interest rate rises. That has prompted the central bank to sell
dollars in the currency markets to support the yuan.
"In February the government instituted a lot of
administrative measures, which may have been able to slow down
the outflows," Kevin Lai, chief economist of Asia ex-Japan at
Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note.
China's reserves fell $513 billion in 2015, the largest
annual drop in history.
On Friday, the central bank's vice governor told the
official Securities Times that declines in foreign reserves will
moderate this year in line with expectations that the yuan will
stabilise. The bank's Governor Zhou Xiaochuan also said during a
just-ended G20 meeting that changes in China's foreign reserves
were normal.
Outflows may cool as the yuan steadies, partly
due to a broad-based dollar retreat, but analysts believe the
central bank faces a tough job keeping the yuan stable,
especially as the economy faces persistent downward pressure.
While Chinese officials insist they see no reason for
further depreciation, analysts believe the yuan will weaken 3.5
percent against the dollar over the next 12 months, though a
sharp, one-off devaluation is not on horizon, according a
Reuters survey.
The yuan has weakened about 5 percent against the
dollar since the August devaluation, but less against a basket
of currencies which China is increasingly referencing in hopes
of making exchange rate movements less volatile.
China's gold reserves stood at $71.01 billion at the end of
February, up from January's $63.57 billion, the People's Bank of
China said on its website.
By volume, gold reserves rose to 57.5 million troy ounces in
February, up from 57.18 million at the end of January.
Worries about China's foreign exchange rate policy flared
again in early January when the central bank suddenly allowed
the yuan to slide sharply, raising fears it could set off a
global currency war.
But, as in the aftermath of the August devaluation,
authorities quickly and forcefully intervened to head off a
sharper slide.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Meng Meng; Editing by Kim Coghill)